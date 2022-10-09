Harlingen Real Estate Broker Set To Lead Statewide Realtors Group

A Harlingen real estate broker is about to take over as chairman of the powerful Texas Association of Realtors.

Marcus Phipps, who is currently the chair-elect, will become chairman December 1st. He will also be the organization’s first chairman from the Rio Grande Valley in more than 50 years. The Texas Association of Realtors lobbies the state legislature on behalf of private property owners and the taxes and insurance costs they pay.

Phipps tells the Valley Morning Star that one of his priorities will be to reform the state’s Colonia Law. The law requires border region property to be developed with water, sewer, and other utility connections to prevent the growth of additional substandard developments.