Three Harlingen city commissioners are seeking re-election in runoffs being held on Saturday. Commissioner Michael Mezmar is being challenged by attorney Frank Lozano.

Commissioner Frank Morales is facing Beto Pena, who works as an investigator with the Cameron County D.A.’s Office.

Voters will also choose between Commissioner Rene Perez and reserve deputy constable Nikki Alvarez Daniell. Over 11-hundred voters turned in ballots during the early voting period that ended Tuesday.