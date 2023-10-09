Harlingen Sees Fourth Apparent Fentanyl Death In Six Days

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

There appears to have been a fourth fentanyl overdose death in Harlingen. Police tell ValleyCentral.com that a man was pronounced dead after being found Sunday at a home that was the target of a law enforcement raid last week.

Armed with a search warrant, Cameron County sheriff’s deputies had moved in on the home on the 200 block of Cleveland Avenue and arrested 45-year-old Michael David Ramirez. The raid last Wednesday came a day after District Attorney Luis Saenz revealed that three people had died and five others had been hospitalized from fentanyl overdoses within a 48-hour period.

Investigators say Ramirez supplied drugs to at least two of the overdose victims. He has been charged with delivering a controlled substance causing injury or death.