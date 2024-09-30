Harlingen Teen Found With Loaded Gun On Middle School Campus

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Harlingen middle school student is facing criminal charges after being found with a loaded gun on campus.

School district officials say the 14-year-old had the firearm in a backpack when the student walked into Vernon Middle School this morning. The student reportedly showed it to another student and a report was made to the middle school principal.

The student was located, the gun was seized, and the teenager was arrested on a charge of unlawfully carrying a firearm. No one was hurt.