Harlingen Teen Facing Upgraded Charge Of Manslaughter In Shooting Death Of Acquaintance

Police have upgraded charges against a 16-year-old Harlingen boy accused of shooting a 15-year-old acquaintance who has died of his wounds – a week after the incident.

The victim had been shot April 27th at a house on the 1000 block of Greenway Street. But he was found lying in the parking lot of an area Burger King, from where he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The 16-year-old had been on life support until Tuesday when he was removed from the machines. A 15-year-old boy had been charged with aggravated assault. The charge has now been upgraded to manslaughter.