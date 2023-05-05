Harlingen To Become Home To New Battery Storage Facilities

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

More battery storage plants are coming to Harlingen. The city commission has voted to grant special use permits to two companies to build facilities to store crystallized lithium-ion batteries. The plants would connect to electrical substations and could provide power to about 50,000 homes during a blackout.

The largest battery storage facility would be built on a 6-acre site south of Valley International Airport – a 100-megawatt plant owned by Fort Worth-based Black Mountain Energy Storage.

A smaller facility would be on 3-1/2 acres in southwest Harlingen, adjacent to one already built and set to go on line next month. Both are owned by SMT Energy of Boulder Colorado. Both companies say tall walls will be built around the sites to conceal what some say would be an eyesore.