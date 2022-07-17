Harlingen Woman Charged In Weekend Drunk Driving Death

A Harlingen woman has been charged following an apparent deadly drunk driving wreck over the weekend. 36-year-old Erica Lynn Johnson is charged with intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault, and failing to stop and render aid.

According to the DPS, Johnson was heading south on I-69E in Combes early Saturday morning when she veered her Kia Torento to the left to avoid another vehicle. But her SUV struck a Chevrolet Suburban. The force of the collision caused the driver to lose control and the Expedition rolled several times.

The driver died at the hospital and a passenger remains hospitalized. Johnson and a male passenger both ran from the scene although Johnson was caught a short time later. Authorities are still looking for her passenger.