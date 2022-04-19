HARP Funds Still Available For Valley Victims Of 2018, 2019 Floods

Folks in the Rio Grande Valley whose homes were flooded during the summertime storms that struck in 2018 and 2019 are still able to apply for recovery money.

The Texas General Land Office says funding is still available from a year-old program that can be used for home repairs or full home reconstruction. Residents can also apply to be reimbursed for out-of-pocket repair expenses, and to help repay Small Business Administration loans. The money comes from the Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement Program, called HARP.

The state land office is urging eligible residents of Hidalgo, Cameron, and Willacy counties to apply for the funding now saying it expects the money to run out by the end of summer.

To apply, log on to www.recovery.texas.gov/harp