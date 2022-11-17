Harris County D-A Calls For Probe Of Midterm Election Problems

Harris County D-A Kim Ogg is calling for the Texas Rangers to assist in an investigation the county’s midterm election problems.

Ogg says the DA’s Office is required to investigate whenever it receives complaints of election irregularities, as was the case last week. She says the results of the Rangers’ probe will be handed over to a grand jury.

Earlier this week, Gov. Greg Abbott called for an investigation into the county’s widespread election problems, such as delays, insufficient numbers of paper ballots, staffing shortages, and more.