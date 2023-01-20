Harris County DA, State Senator Introduce Murder Trial Bill

Houston-area officials are looking to shorten the wait time for murder trials in Texas. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg and State Senator John Whitmire held a press conference Friday morning announcing Senate Bill 402, which would prioritize murder cases in courtrooms across the state.

Ogg said the legislation would give the most dangerous offenders in the community less of a chance to find new victims. Joining Ogg and Whitmire at the press conference were representatives of Crime Stoppers of Houston and Parents of Murdered Children.