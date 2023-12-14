TEXAS

Harris County Democrats Admonish D-A Kim Ogg

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg is responding to her admonishment by the county’s Democratic Party.

On Tuesday, the Harris County Democrats voted to admonish Ogg by a decisive vote of 129 to 61. The resolution of admonishment mainly focused on Ogg’s perceived abuse of power by pursuing vendettas against her political opponents.

The D-A’s office’s is investigating three of Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s former staffers for public corruption. Ogg says the admonishment won’t stop her investigation.

