Harris County Elections To Come Under Oversight Of State Capital

New state laws are on their way to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk that will allow the state to intervene in Harris County elections.

Senate Bill 1933 authorizes the secretary of state to investigate election irregularities in counties with more than four-million people, which means only Harris County. Senate Bill 1750 removes the county’s elections administrator, returning election duties to the county clerk and tax assessor-collector.

The measures address problems that have cropped up in recent Harris County elections. County leaders say they plan to sue the state over the new laws.