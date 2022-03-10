Harris County GOP Calls For Independent Oversight Of May Elections

The Harris County Republican Party is calling for independent oversight of the elections scheduled for May.

County Elections Administrator Isabel Longoria submitted her resignation on Tuesday. Last week’s primary was marred by missed deadlines for vote counts, voting machines that didn’t work, poorly trained poll workers, and ten-thousand mail-in ballots that were left out of the unofficial count on election night.

Longoria’s resignation takes effect on July 1st, following a May 7th local election and the May 24th primary runoff.