Harris County Has Early Voting Count Issue

Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth says early voting turnout numbers across the county could be temporarily off due to a formatting issue. She announced the issue yesterday, noting the problem is with a spreadsheet they use to keep track of the numbers.

The clerk says while compiling the daily record of early vote totals for the vote centers at Baytown Community Center and Mission Bend Center, the formatting of the spreadsheet inadvertently misaligned. This caused some cells to shift and reflect incorrect numbers for other locations. The clerk says the office is working to correct the report.