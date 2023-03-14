Harris County Jail Flunks State Inspection

A new state inspection report says the Harris County Jail “fails to comply with minimum standards” and needs immediate corrective action.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards sent a letter last week to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and County Judge Lina Hidalgo notifying them of the situation. Commission investigators conducted a review in February and found several areas in the jail needing attention. They include staffing shortages, inmates spending too much time in holding cells, and staff failing to follow medical orders.