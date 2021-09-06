Harris County Joins Lawsuit Against Texas Election Integrity Law

(Houston, TX) — Harris County is a party to a lawsuit against the state’s newly enacted election integrity bill. In a federal lawsuit filed in San Antonio, Harris County joined other plaintiffs in suing the state over Senate Bill 1 before it was signed into law. The plaintiffs claim the law will suppress the vote by ending drive-thru voting and 24-hour voting, which are measures that were only enacted last year as emergency responses to the pandemic. The lawsuit claims lawmakers deliberately discriminated against non-white voters in passing the legislation.