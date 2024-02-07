TEXAS

Harris County Man Is Dead In Officer-Involved Shooting

A man is dead in an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday by members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force. The man was located at about 7:30 a.m. on Lourdes Drive in the Pine Trails area.

Harris County deputies say he jumped into a vehicle and allegedly was in possession of a weapon when officers shot and killed him. The fugitive who is not named was facing five counts of sexual assault of a child. This is the second shooting by task force members in Harris County this week.

Officers serving a warrant shot and wounded a man in the Cloverleaf area yesterday. He is in critical condition. The task force is made up of local police and state and federal agents. Both incidents are under investigation.

