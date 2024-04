Harris County officials are responding to a lawsuit filed by state Attorney General Ken Paxton over the county’s minimum income program. The county introduced the 20-million-dollar program known as Uplift Harris last year to distribute grants of 500-dollars a month to struggling families.

Paxton sued Harris County earlier this week, calling the program unconstitutional. On Wednesday afternoon, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and other officials claimed the lawsuit was purely political.