Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy Shot And Killed, Suspect In Custody

A suspect is in custody for the murder of a Harris County Precinct 4 deputy on Tuesday. Investigators say Deputy Maher Husseini was on his way to work when the suspect shot him several times as he sat in his SUV at a red light on Richmond at Fondren.

The shooting was reported shortly before 1 p.m. Husseini was pronounced dead at Ben Taub Hospital. The suspect was caught after he drove his car into the water near the Galveston Causeway. He’s been identified as Athir Murady. A motive for the shooting is unknown.