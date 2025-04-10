TEXAS

Harris County Sues Trump Administration For Freezing Refugee Funds

jsalinasBy 67 views
0

Harris County is suing the Trump administration and the president over a freeze in federal funding. Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee announced the lawsuit in a press conference on Wednesday.

The Department of Health and Human Services is also a defendant in the lawsuit, which seeks millions in reimbursement for the county’s refugee program. More than 11 thousand people in Harris County benefit from the program, including Afghan refugees who worked with US forces during the war in their country.

Immigration Status Revoked For 53 Foreign Students At Four Texas Universities

Previous article

HSI: 8 Sex Trafficking Victims Rescued During Final 4 Weekend In San Antonio

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS