Harris County Sues Two Gas Stations For Price Gouging After Hurricane Beryl

Harris County is suing two local gas stations for price gouging following the devastation of Hurricane Beryl this summer.

County Attorney Christian Menefee says the lawsuit is against the operators of a Shell station on the West Loop at Fournace in Bellaire. The station reportedly sold regular unleaded gasoline for three-79 a gallon, up from the pre-hurricane price of three-O-three.

A second suit targets the operators of a Shell station on North Main Street in Baytown. The Harris County Attorney’s Office received more than 250 price-gouging complaints after the hurricane.