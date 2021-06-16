Harris: Democrats Who Walked Off TX House Floor Are Patriots

Vice President Kamala Harris is heaping praise on Democrats who walked off the Texas House floor to prevent a vote on an elections bill. Harris called the group courageous leaders and American patriots during a meeting today at the White House. She’s planning to discuss SB 7 with Texas House and Senate Democrats, along with work being done on the federal level with voting rights.

SB 7 would have banned drive-through voting along with the sending of unsolicited mail-in ballot applications in Texas. Republicans say the bill will prevent voter fraud, while Democrats call it voter suppression.

SB 7 didn’t pass during the regular legislative session due to the walkout, but a special session will happen later this year.