Harris Engages Mexico On Complexities Of Migration

(AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is telling Mexico’s president that the United States and Mexico are “embarking on a new era” during her first in-person meeting with the leader.

This comes as she seeks to foster greater cooperation with Mexico to cut down on immigration to the U.S. At the start of their bilateral meeting at the Mexican national palace, Harris emphasized the longstanding “interdependence and interconnection” of the two countries. Her visit to Mexico caps off Harris’ first foreign trip as vice president.

The brief foray has focused on dealing with the root causes of migration that brought her first to Guatemala on Monday.