Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a virtual meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington on Friday, May 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a virtual meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington on Friday, May 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Vice President Harris and the President of Mexico are pledging to work together to solve border problems, including the flood of migration to the U.S. Harris and President Lopez Obrador held a virtual meeting at the White House.

During remarks at a photo-op with reporters, Harris cited a “mutual interest to provide immediate relief to the Northern Triangle and to address the root causes of migration” to the U.S. The Northern Triangle countries are El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala.