Harris, Obama Get Biblical For Black Turnout

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks to a crowd during a campaign event in Goldsboro, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

(AP) – Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama are putting 2020 in starkly religious terms as part of a last-minute push for Black voters to help Joe Biden defeat President Donald Trump.

Harris used remarks recorded for a Biden campaign virtual gospel concert Sunday evening to frame this election year as “a time to honestly grapple with what our faith requires of us” and “what it means to live the values it teaches.” Neither Harris nor Obama mentioned Trump, but alluded to the president’s sometimes racist rhetoric and divisive policies.

Obama lamented “the outright rejection of the inherent humanity of all God’s children in ways that grieve the almighty.”