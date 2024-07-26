Harris’ Possible VP Choices Include Three Texans

VP Kamala Harris is reportedly considering at least three Texas Democrats to be on the ticket as her running mate in the upcoming November election. On the long list for vice presidential nominee is former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke. He is a 51-year-old one-term congressman who has run for Texas governor, the U.S. Senate and the White House.

Also getting some interest is 49-year-old Julian Castro, the former mayor of San Antonio who served as HUD secretary in the Obama administration. Keeping vice presidential hopes in the family is his twin brother Joaquin Castro, now in his sixth term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Harris has a long list of other possible Democratic candidates in the pipeline before the Democratic Party holds its national convention in Chicago next month.