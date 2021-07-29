Harris Releases Strategy To Tackle Migration’s Root Causes

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a meeting with Native American community leaders about voting rights together with Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, in Washington, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a meeting with Native American community leaders about voting rights together with Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, in Washington, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris says efforts to address root causes of migration from Central America won’t produce immediate results as she unveils a broad strategy that expands on principles the Biden administration has laid out before. The plan supports short-term relief for migration pressures like extreme weather while also committing sustained attention to deeper motivations for people to leave their countries. Harris said Thursday the governments of Mexico, Japan and South Korea have committed to joining the push, along with the United Nations. President Joe Biden’s administration has struggled for short- and long-term responses.