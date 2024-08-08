Harris Shuts Down Gaza Protesters: “I’m Speaking”

Vice President Kamala Harris shut down protesters at her rally in Detroit Wednesday. The Democratic presidential nominee was interrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters who were chanting about genocide.

Harris told the protesters, “If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that — otherwise, I’m speaking.” The response drew cheers from supporters, who began chanting, “Not going back.”

The Detroit area is home to a large number of Muslims and Arab Americans, many of whom voted “uncommitted” in Michigan’s Democratic primary last February in protest over Biden’s position on the Gaza war.