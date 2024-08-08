NATIONAL

Harris Shuts Down Gaza Protesters: “I’m Speaking”

jsalinasBy 172 views
0
FILE - Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Vice President Kamala Harris shut down protesters at her rally in Detroit Wednesday. The Democratic presidential nominee was interrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters who were chanting about genocide.

Harris told the protesters, “If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that — otherwise, I’m speaking.” The response drew cheers from supporters, who began chanting, “Not going back.”

The Detroit area is home to a large number of Muslims and Arab Americans, many of whom voted “uncommitted” in Michigan’s Democratic primary last February in protest over Biden’s position on the Gaza war.

North Carolina Gets Hit By Tropical Storm Debby

Previous article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL