Harris Suspends Travel After Staffer Tests COVID-19 Positive

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrives on Capitol Hill for the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(AP) – Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is suspending in-person events until Monday after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for coronavirus.

Joe Biden’s campaign said Thursday that he had no exposure, though he and Harris spent several hours campaigning together in Arizona on Oct. 8. Biden and Harris have both had multiple negative COVID tests since then.

Harris had been scheduled to travel Thursday to North Carolina and Friday to Ohio. The campaign told reporters Thursday morning that Harris’ communications director and a flight crew member tested positive after a recent campaign trip.