Harris To Meet Ghana’s President As She Begins Africa Trip

(AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris begins her first full day in Africa as she meets with Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo. Monday’s meeting will show support for the West African leader, who’s facing discontent over inflation and concerns about regional security. One fear is the Russian mercenary group Wagner will expand its footprint in the region, something Akufo-Addo says would be “unsettling.” The U.S. has sent troops to train militaries from Ghana and other countries to bolster their defenses. Harris’ office says she’ll announce $139 million in U.S. assistance for Ghana. Harris also will visit Tanzania and Zambia as the U.S. tries to broaden outreach while China and Russia entrench their own interests in Africa.