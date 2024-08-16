NATIONAL

Harris, Trump Debate Set For National Constitution Center In Philly

File photo" Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, right. (AP Photo)

The first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will be held at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

ABC News hosts David Muir and Linsey Davis will moderate the event, but the network has not yet said whether there will be an audience. This week, The Harris campaign said it agreed to another presidential debate in October.

Meanwhile, vice presidential candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz will face off in a debate on October 1st in New York in a debate hosted by CBS News.

