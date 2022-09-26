Harrowing Film Tells Of Las Vegas Shooting And Its Aftermath

FILE - Personal belongings and debris litter the Route 91 Harvest festival grounds across the street from the Mandalay Bay resort and casino in Las Vegas on Oct. 3, 2017, after a mass shooting Oct. 1. A new documentary, “11 Minutes,” is an inside account of the 2017 massacre at a country music concert in Las Vegas. More than three hours long, the four-part documentary debuts on the Paramount+ streaming service Tuesday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

(AP) — The harrowing new film “11 Minutes” gives a vivid picture of what it was like to go through the Las Vegas country music massacre five years ago, the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. It also tells the stories of humanity that night, and how people worked to recover both physically and emotionally.

The film was initiated by Ashley Hoff, a woman in the documentary business who was standing four rows deep listening to Jason Aldean when the gunshots began on Oct. 1, 2017.

The film, over three hours long and unspooling in four parts, debuts Tuesday on the Paramount+ streaming service.