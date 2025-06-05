Hate Crime Claims

Police in San Antonio are addressing claims that “King of the Hill” voice actor Johnathan Joss was killed because of his sexual orientation.

Chief William McManus says they have been flooded with calls, demanding a Hate Crimes investigation. He says, in Texas, Hate Crimes are no separate charges. Instead, it’s addressed at sentencing.

Police are working with arson investigators to get more information about the blaze that gutted Joss’s home in January. The actor claimed that it was burned down because that he was gay.