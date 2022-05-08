Havana Hotel Death Toll At 31 As Dogs Search For Survivors

Members of the Red Cross gather near the ruins at the site of a deadly explosion that destroyed the five-star Hotel Saratoga in Old Havana, Cuba, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)

(AP) — The death toll of a powerful explosion at a luxury hotel in Cuba’s capital has increased to 31 as search crews with dogs hunt through the rubble of the iconic, 19th century building looking for people still missing.

The five-star Hotel Saratoga in Old Havana was preparing to reopen after being closed for two years when an apparent gas leak caused a massive explosion on Friday. The blast damaged nearby structures, including the historic Marti Theater and the Calvary Baptist Church. It’s the headquarters for the denomination in western Cuba.

Municipal authorities say burials for victims have begun, but some people are still waiting for news of missing friends and relatives.