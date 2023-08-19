Hawaii Fears Crushing Wildfire Death Toll, 1,300 Missing

A man views homes consumed by a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Long before a wildfire blasted through the island of Maui the week before, there was tension between Hawaii's longtime residents and the visitors some islanders resent for turning their beaches, mountains and communities into playgrounds. But that tension is building in the aftermath of the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

People on the Hawaiian island of Maui are bracing for what could be a devastating death toll, as more than a thousand people are still missing.

Search and rescue teams are digging through the ashes and rubble of what was the town of Lahaina. At least 114 people are confirmed dead and Hawaii Governor Josh Green has told CBS News, “Our hearts will break beyond repair,” if the 13-hundred people who are missing turn out to be dead.

Officials say the full extent of devastation from the deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. history might not be known for a long time.