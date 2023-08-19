Hawaii Fears Crushing Wildfire Death Toll, 1,300 Missing

People on the Hawaiian island of Maui are bracing for what could be a devastating death toll, as more than a thousand people are still missing.
Search and rescue teams are digging through the ashes and rubble of what was the town of Lahaina. At least 114 people are confirmed dead and Hawaii Governor Josh Green has told CBS News, “Our hearts will break beyond repair,” if the 13-hundred people who are missing turn out to be dead.
Officials say the full extent of devastation from the deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. history might not be known for a long time.