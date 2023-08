Hawaii Governor Josh Green says Hawaii has had as many fire emergencies this month as it had during a 50-year span.

Appearing on CBS’ Face the Nation, Green said he wishes sirens had gone off for the wildfires on Maui, but added that the sirens are typically used for tsunamis. He noted this month’s six fire emergencies matched the total number of fire emergencies between 1953 and 2003. Green said reviews are underway why sirens didn’t go off.