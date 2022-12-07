Hawaii Remembrance To Draw Handful Of Pearl Harbor Survivors

FILE - In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as it sinks during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 1941. The U.S. Navy and the National Park Service will host a remembrance ceremony at Pearl Harbor in December 2022, the 81st anniversary of the 1941 Japanese bombing. (AP Photo/File)

(AP) — A handful of centenarian survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor are expected to gather at the scene in Hawaii to commemorate those who perished 81 years ago in the Japanese bombing. That’s fewer than in recent years, when a dozen or more came from across the country to pay their respects at the annual remembrance ceremony. Part of the decline reflects the dwindling number of survivors as they age. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs doesn’t have statistics for how many Pearl Harbor survivors are still living. But its data show the number of World War II veterans is rapidly declining.