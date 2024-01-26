Hays ISD Employee Is Charged With Two Student-Related Felonies

A Hays High School paraprofessional clerk faces two felony charges for allegedly having an improper relationship with a student. Hays CISD officials were alerted on Sunday that 32-year-old Danielle Elizabeth Dunn was in a relationship with a 17-year-old district student.

Kyle police say Dunn turned herself in to Hays County law enforcement on Thursday. Dunn who was released after posting bond, is charged with one count each of improper relationship between an educator and a student, a second degree felony, and child grooming, a third degree felony. If convicted, she may be sentenced to 30-years in prison and face a ten-thousand-dollar fine.