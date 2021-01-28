NATIONAL

Hazmat Situation Leaves Six Dead In Georgia

At least six people are dead after a hazmat situation at a Gainesville, Georgia poultry plant. Multiple agencies responded to reports of burns at the Prime Pak Foods facility just after 10:00 Thursday morning in the town northeast of Atlanta.

Officials determined a liquid nitrogen leak had occurred. They have assured the leak is contained and not an airborne threat to the public. Authorities say five people died at the plant, and a sixth victim lost their life while receiving treatment at a local hospital. At least nine others are hurt, three of them being in critical condition.

