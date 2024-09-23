HCSO Arrests Detention Center Nurse For Medication Theft

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly stealing medication from inmates at the county’s Adult Detention Center. Forty-eight-year-old Jaime Mata was arrested Friday and charged with diversion of a controlled substance and altering a government record.

Investigators say surveillance video showed Mata taking prescribed medication from inmates’ pill containers and altering records to try to cover up the theft. Mata was working as a licensed vocational nurse at the detention center at the time of the alleged thefts.