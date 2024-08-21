TEXAS

Head Of Human Smuggling Ring Is Serving Time In Federal Prison

The head of a large human smuggling operation in South Texas is now sentenced to federal prison. Prosecutors say 36-year-old Nicholas Mondragon-Gonzalez, a Mexican national known by his gang nickname of “Flaco,” was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Del Rio to 480 months in prison.

A driver hired by him was transporting nine undocumented noncitizens when he led a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper on a pursuit, colliding with another vehicle. Eight of the nine passengers in the vehicle died.

Mondragon-Gonzalez was arrested in September 2021 and he pleaded guilty to charges that included conspiracy to transport illegal aliens and illegal alien transportation resulting in death.

