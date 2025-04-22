TEXAS

Head Of Texas Lottery Commission Resigns

The Texas Lottery Commission will need a new leader after the resignation of executive director Ryan Mindell on Monday. Mindell had headed the state’s retail gambling enterprise for a year.

Sergio Rey, the lottery’s CFO, will act as deputy executive director. The state agency will decide how to go about naming a permanent replacement during the governing board’s meeting on April 29th.

The Texas Rangers and the Texas Attorney General’s Office are investigating how the lottery handled the introduction of courier companies.

