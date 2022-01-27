Head-On Crash Kills Brownsville Woman

A Brownsville woman was killed in a 3-vehicle wreck that happened shortly after dropping off her child at school Thursday morning.

Police say 37-year-old Priscilla Patricia Trevino was driving away from Veterans Early College High School on Military Road and heading south when she lost control of her Jeep. The vehicle collided head-on with a northbound cargo van. A second vehicle then smashed into the back of the van.

Trevino was rushed to Valley Regional Medical Center where she died of her injuries. The drivers of the other two vehicles were not seriously hurt.