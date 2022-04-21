Head-On Crash Kills Two Near Cameron-Willacy County Line

DPS troopers are continuing to investigate what led to a head-on crash that killed to Weslaco men and left a third person in critical condition.

The DPS says a 2015 Chevrolet Spark was heading north on FM 506 just south of the Cameron-Willacy County line, but the vehicle was in the opposite lane when it collided with an oncoming 2018 Chevrolet Camaro.

Killed were the driver of the Spark, 36-year-old Benjamin Caballero, and a passenger, 41-year-old Mario Antonio Solis Sumano, both of Weslaco. Another passenger suffered critical head injuries. Two people in the Camaro were also hospitalized but with less serious injuries.