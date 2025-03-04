Some eye-popping numbers are being released today in Texas concerning health care fraud. Lawmakers were told that about ten-percent of the claims paid out by Health and Human Services are essentially theft.

Raymond Winter with the agency’s Office of Inspector General says that means there is less money for those who play by the rules. He says they’re working with the Texas Attorney General to track down this fraud and, in some cases, are getting back three dollars for every one dollar that’s stolen from the system.