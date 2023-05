Police officers briefly remove migrants from a downtown alley to allow the clean up of a camp in El Paso, Texas, Sunday, April 30, 2023. The border city will declare the state of emergency on Monday May 1 in response to the large numbers of migrants already camping on the streets, before the Title 42 expires on May 11. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Shelters in the Texas border city of El Paso are flooded with illegal immigrants who were caught, processed and released by the Border Patrol. One of them, Sacred Heart Church, is now infested with bedbugs. The city also confirmed that there have been cases of chickenpox.

The vaccine is not widely available in many of the Central American countries that the migrants are fleeing. El Paso’s mayor has already declared a state of emergency due to a surge at the border.