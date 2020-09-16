Health Experts Brief Biden On Slowing Virus

(AP) – Joe Biden is receiving a virtual briefing from a former U.S. surgeon general and a collection of health experts on how best to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Biden’s campaign created a virtual studio that connected the former vice president via video with former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and six other experts at a theater in downtown Wilmington, Delaware on Wednesday. Biden will give a speech on the topic later in the day.

Experts stressed the important of masking, increased testing and contact tracing. They said those measures could save thousands of lives and be more effective between now and early next year as vaccines are being developed.