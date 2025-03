Health officials in Texas say a measles outbreak continues to grow like a wildfire. It’s up to at least 146 cases. Dr. Kathy Wells, who is the Public Health Director in Lubbock, says that 46 of those cases are in kids under the age of four.

The death toll, linked to the outbreak, stays at one school-aged child. She says it’s still unclear how measles made its way to a Mennonite community in West Texas, which remains the epicenter.