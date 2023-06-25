Health Officials Look For Other Potential Local Cases Of Malaria

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Local and state health officials are continuing to work closely together to determine if there are any more cases of malaria in the Rio Grande Valley.

A very rare case of locally-acquired malaria was confirmed Friday. In a health advisory, the Texas Department of Health Services said the patient is a Texas resident who contracted the disease after being bitten by a mosquito in Cameron County.

Officials are not releasing any information about the patient but say the person had not traveled outside of Texas.

Initial symptoms of the potentially fatal disease are similar to the flu and include fever, chills, body aches, and nausea. It is the first locally-acquired case of malaria in almost 30 years.