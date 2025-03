Health experts are urging people to make sure they’re protected from measles.

The experts say those who had measles or who were vaccinated as children should have lifelong immunity, but can also be tested to see if they have antibodies against the highly-contagious airborne virus.

The CDC says there have been more than 300 confirmed cases of measles across the U.S. so far this year, surpassing the total for all of last year.